Suspect told police he planned to rob store to pay off drug debt

A 27-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he tried to rob a store to pay a drug debt and took a woman’s purse during the incident.

Darien Crowell faces a felony charge of second-degree robbery and a misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Davenport police responded to a robbery at The Liquor Store, 211 W. 53rd St.

Crowell went into the open business and assaulted a victim by shoving her against a glass display, the arrest affidavit says.

He tried to take money from the cash register, but the victim locked the drawer. Crowell then assaulted the victim and advised he had a gun while pointing toward a cross-draw bag on his chest.

“This was done with the intention to provoke fear of a serious bodily injury,” the affidavit says.

He left with the victim’s purse and its contents.

The victim identified Crowell in a photo lineup. He was taken into custody Thursday and was in possession of the victim’s Iowa driver’s license when he was arrested.

When police conducted a search warrant, they found the rest of the stolen items in Crowell’s bedroom.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Crowell admitted to planning to rob the business with the intent of paying off a drug debt.

Crowell, who was being held Friday on $10,000 bond, is scheduled to appear at 10 a.m. Jan. 29 in Scott County Court.