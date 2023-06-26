A 22-year-old man is in custody after police allege he traveled from Canada to Bettendorf to sexually abuse a 15-year-old victim, according to arrest affidavits.

Tevontaye Elliott faces three felony charges of third-degree sex abuse and a serious misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure, court records show.

Tevontaye Elliott (Scott County Jail)

Elliott and the victim met online about six months ago, according to arrest affidavits.

Between May 13 and May 18, 2023, Elliott traveled from his residence in Ontario, Canada, “for the sole purpose to spend time with the 15-year-old victim,” police allege in arrest affidavits.

During a post-Miranda Rights interview with Elliott, he admitted to sexually abusing the victim – knowing the victim was 15 – on two separate occasions in Bettendorf.

Affidavits say that about 2:47 p.m. Friday, Bettendorf Police were called to a Bettendorf location for a report of a sexual act in the front seat of a car involving Elliott and the victim, according to a report from a witness who was at the park with her children.

Officers arrived and saw Elliott and the victim in the front passenger seat in a public parking lot, affidavits say.

Elliott is more than four years older than the 15-year-old victim, who has requested an order of protection.

“The defendant is from Ontario, Canada, and admittedly has no local ties and no place of employment in the Quad Cities Area,” police allege in affidavits.

Elliott was being held without bond in Scott County Jail on Monday, court records show. He is set for a preliminary hearing Friday in Scott County Court.