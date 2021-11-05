Suspect turns himself in, faces charges of sexual assault of child younger than 12

A 41-year-old man who turned himself in Thursday to Moline Police faces charges in connection with the sexual assault of a child .

According to Detective Jon Leach, public information officer, Moline Police Department, Munoz had a warrant out of Moline for seven counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Munoz is alleged to have sexually assaulted a child younger than 12 in Moline between March and May of 2021, Leach said.

Munoz, who is set for a Rock Island Court appearance on Nov. 23, is being held on $150,000 bond – 10% applies – in Rock Island County Jail, according to jail administrators.

