Suspect who broke into building, punched victim, behind bars

A 26-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police say he broke into an apartment building and punched a victim early Sunday.

Tavish Hood faces felony charges of first-degree burglary and felon in possession of a firearm, court documents say.

Shortly before 2 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the 1900 block of East 38th Street for a domestic disturbance.

Police say Hood entered a secured building by punching and breaking the glass window next to the locked door, then opening the door from the other side, an arrest affidavit says.

Hood made his way to the victim’s apartment, where a relative of the victim let him in.

Once inside, Hood began to punch the victim numerous times and caused bruising on her left arm, upper chest, face and a lump on her forehead.

Hood left on foot once officers arrived.

A witness said he had a black handgun when he made entry to the apartment. While police canvassed the area, they found a black handgun on the northwest side of the building behind a tree stump covered in blood.

When officers searched the area for Hood, then found him, Hood ran away.

When Hood finally was taken into custody, he refused to give his name and birth date. He did give his birth date, but not his name, to medical staff when he was taken to a hospital, the affidavit says.

Officers ran a criminal-history report on Hood and found information on his background.

Further Scott County Court proceedings for Hood, who is being held on a total $33,000 bond in Scott County Jail, are set for Thursday and July 14.