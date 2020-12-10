Suspect who was meth ‘middle man’ behind bars

A 25-year-old Davenport man suspected of being a “middle man” for users to buy methamphetamine was behind bars Wednesday.

Collin Miller faces a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor charges of giving false information to police, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miller was a front-seat passenger in a vehicle shortly after midnight March 14, 2020, in the area of Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf, an arrest affidavit says.

A Bettendorf police officer stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, and approached on Miller’s side.

The officer saw “pieces of raw marijuana” on the defendant’s lap, and had Miller and the driver leave the vehicle.

At first, Miller refused to give his identity and then gave a fictitious name.

During a probable-cause search of the vehicle, the officer found

One small combination lockbox in the center console area

One pipe with methamphetamine residue inside, found in the center console area

One orange pipe with burnt marijuana inside, found in the cup holder nearest the passenger side of the vehicle in the center console area

A digital scale in the center console

Two bags of methamphetamine with a total package weight of 2.94 grams found in a black purse with a baby picture of the driver inside and a card for DCFS (Department of Children and Family Services) that she said belonged to her.

One bag contained two smaller plastic bags of methamphetamine that appeared to be packaged for sale.

A pill identified as MDMA in the black purse

.47 grams of marijuana in the center console

A black Android phone and a blue iPhone

Several plastic bags containing smaller plastic bags the officer recognized as packaging material for narcotic sales.

Miller later was positively identified. While the officer picked up Miller’s phone inside the vehicle, the home screen illuminated without the officer touching it, and he saw this text: “Idk how u think handing u 75 for the 60 I owed, to get the next front, wasn’t paying my debt, that’s ignorant.”

He was taken to the Bettendorf Police Department. Search warrants were drafted for the lockbox in the vehicle and the phones.

During a search of the defendant’s phone more messages indicated the defendant was selling controlled substances.

Miller admitted during an interview he was a “middle man,” and that he would get methamphetamine for people who paid him.

Miller was released at the time with charges pending. After a warrant was served Tuesday, he was being held Wednesday in Scott County Jail.

His preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 18 in Scott County Court.