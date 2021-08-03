Suspect whose SUV damaged squad cars had open liquor, cocaine, police say

A 35-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say the Chevy Tahoe he was driving damaged several squad cars Monday while he tried to get away from officers.

Ricky Kirk Jr. faces felony charges of controlled-substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, and aggravated misdemeanor charges of driving while barred and operating while under the influence-second offense, court records say.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, Davenport Police were dispatched to the area of East 29th and North Brady streets for a report of someone in a maroon Chevy Tahoe waving a gun, an arrest affidavit says.

Officers saw the SUV in the Brady Mart parking lot at 3107 Brady St. While they waited for other officers to arrive, police saw people walk up to the passenger door of the SUV and then walk away from it, but no one else got in and a driver never got out.

Officers tried to close in with their squad cars to block the Tahoe when it started moving. “The Tahoe damaged multiple squad cars in an attempt to get away from officers,” an arrest affidavit says.

Once the SUV was blocked, Kirk, who was the only one in it, ran away. Officers took him into custody after a short foot chase.

After Kirk said officers could search the SUV, they found an open can of Keystone Light beer, an open glass container of Hennessy whiskey, and an open container of Crown Royal whiskey in the center console.

While Kirk ran south on Brady Street, officers saw him throw a “clear plastic bag with a white substance inside” onto the street. The bag contained 19 individually wrapped rocks of crack cocaine, the affidavit says.

Officers also found three other clear plastic bags “consistent with those known by officers to be used for packaging narcotics” in the glove box. The bags matched the bag with the crack cocaine, the affidavit says.

Officers also found $48 in cash on and around the driver’s seat. “The cash was in small denominations and was loose on the floor, consistent with it being handed to the defendant recently rather than it being in his possession,” the affidavit says.

Kirk had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his breath that became stronger as he spoke, police said.

He refused sobriety tests and refused to provide a breath sample, police said.

Kirk, held on a total $26,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Aug. 13 in Scott County Court.