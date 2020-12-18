Suspected mall shooter pleads not guilty

A suspect in the Nov. 29 shooting at NorthPark Mall, Davenport, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Scott County Court.

Isaiah Randolph, 18, of LeClaire, was on a hold from Scott County in Clinton County Jail on Thursday. He faces charges of interference with official acts – firearm, carrying weapons and trafficking stolen weapons, a written arraignment and plea of not guilty document says.

In the document, Randolph, represented by Attorney Jack A. Schwartz, says he completed 11th grade. In that document, he demands a right to a speedy trial.

Gunfire at the mall

Shortly before noon Sunday, Nov. 29, emergency responders arrived at NorthPark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, after a report of gunfire inside.

Davenport police found Randolph, who matched the description of the suspect, in the food court area, the arrest affidavit says.

While police were trying to question him, Randolph ran from the officers outside the mall and into the parking lot.

He ran around a parked Chevolet Impala, where police eventually caught up to him and took him into custody.

He admitted, after he was read his Miranda Rights, that he had opened the back driver’s side door and hid a gun under the driver’s seat.

A search warrant was obtained, and police found a loaded .40-caliber Taurus semi-automatic under the front driver’s seat.

The handgun was reported stolen out of Davenport.

Surveillance video shows the Randolph confronting another person during the shooting and showing a handgun in his waistband.

The case continues in court

A pretrial conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 8 in Scott County Court, where a jury trial is tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 18.

The trial may be may be rescheduled at the pretrial conference, court documents say.