Suspected meth dealer held on $100,000 bond

A 34-year-old LeClaire man was being held Thursday on $100,000 bond after police say he sold methamphetamine to undercover officers.

Zackery Vaughn faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession with intent to deliver, all felonies.

In an arrest affidavit, police say Vaughn sold about 2.52 grams of meth for $140 to an officer shortly before 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 2020, in the area of the 800 block of Middle Road, Bettendorf.

On Tuesday, Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents served a search warrant on Vaughn in the area of 5000 Competition Drive, Bettendorf. During the search they found he had about 6.68 grams of meth and another 0.2 grams meth.

Agents also served a warrant on the 1400 block of Dodge Street, LeClaire, and found two guns in the residence.

The affidavit notes Vaughn was convicted of domestic battery/bodily harm on Aug. 30, 2006 in Rock island County.

He is scheduled for arraignment at 11 a.m. Feb. 4 in Scott County Court.