Suspects abandon car; another remains in yard

Two suspects reportedly took off on foot late Sunday when, shortly after 11 p.m., police responded to a crash on the 1500 block of Sturdevant Street, Davenport.

Police questioned neighbors while a white car, with its lights still blinking and its front demolished, sat on the street.

Across the street and up a hill a black SUV, also with its front heavily damaged, sat only inches away from a house where it somehow ended up after colliding head-on with the other car.

The vehicles were not being chased, police said.

