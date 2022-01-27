Two suspects from Dixon, Ill., are behind bars after a months-long investigation.

The Dixon Police Department have announced the arrests of Dallas D. Shippert, 24, and Paige L. Wilson, 30, of Dixon, Ill., about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, a news release says.

Over the last several months, the Dixon Police Department had conducted two separate investigations on both people.

With the assistance of the U. S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, officers found both Shippert and Wilson on the 900 block of West 4th Street.

Shippert had a Dixon Police Department warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class X felony, and two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine (Class 2 felonies). Shippert also had a Lee County and an Ogle County warrant for failure to appear. Wilson had an Illinois Department of Corrections parole violation warrant and a Dixon Police Department warrant for theft over $500, a Class 4 felony, the release says.

Shippert and Wilson were transported to the Dixon Police Department, where they were processed and then taken to Lee County Jail.