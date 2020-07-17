Suspects in South Carolina homicide apprehended in Sterling

(From left to right) Jorden E. Johnson, 28 and Latisha D. Evans, 20 were arrested in Sterling on July 17, 2020, in connection with a homicide in South Carolina that occurred on June 28, 2020.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office announced that two suspects for a homicide in South Carolina were apprehended in Sterling.

Jorden E. Johnson, 28, and Latisha D. Evans, 20, were arrested at 1512 East 4th Street around 3:00 a.m. on July 17.

Law enforcement was actively searching for Johnson and Evans, known to have ties to the Sterling/Rock Falls, Whiteside County, Lee County and Quad Cities areas, after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigated a vehicle fire east of Harmon, Illinois, in the early morning of July 4.

Evidence linked the vehicle to a homicide in South Carolina that occurred on June 28. No one was found in or around the vehicle, but Johnson and Evans, suspects in the homicide, were believed to have been in possession of the vehicle.

Johnson and Evans are both being held at the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office pending extradition to South Carolina.