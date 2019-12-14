‘Suspicious death’ ruling leaves family demanding answers

A suspicious death in Rock Island leaves a family demanding answers.

The Rock Island coroner Brian Gustafson said 36-year-old Tiffany Hill was found dead Wednesday just after midnight.

An autopsy was done Thursday and he said there was no anatomical cause. The toxicology report is pending, but should be received within three and a half weeks.

It is being investigated as a suspicious death.

The family said they knew Tiffany was involved with drugs, but right now, they want to know more about what happened that night and who she was involved with.

They say her body had been lying inside a house in Rock Island for four to eight hours before anyone was notified.

“That’s just inhumane to not say something because it could have been prevented if she was around the people or got to the right people to save her,” said Justice Humphrey, Tiffany’s niece.

The family is trying to remember the good times they had with Tiffany.

“Tiffany was my everything, she really was you know and I really don’t know what to do without her I really don’t,” said Geraldine Hill, Tiffany’s mom.

One person who lives near the house where Tiffany was found said he believes there is drug activity there.

“After this here suspicious death occurred, you would think that they would stop the activities at least for a day of mourning to show some respect for the individual but nothing has stopped whatsoever it’s just the same old crap nothing happened, business as usual,” said Cleveland Ellies, Neighbor.