Suspicious substance found in mail at Thomson prison was non-hazardous

A non-hazardous material was discovered about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in mail at United States Penitentiary, Thomson.

The suspicious substance was in “incoming correspondence,” a news release says. Staff quickly secured the area and notified local and federal authorities.

The inmates were secured in their housing units, and the institution was placed on modified operational status.

Hazardous material specialists determined it was non-hazardous, and the area was deemed safe. No staff or inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.

USP Thomson is a high-security facility that with 1,337 men.

