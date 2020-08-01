SUV collides with motorcycle in Davenport

A motorcycle and SUV collided at Eastern Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway in Davenport on August 1, 2020 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

An SUV collided with a motorcycle at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway in Davenport around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The motorcycle was traveling on Veterans Memorial Parkway when the SUV turned left off of Eastern Avenue in front of it.

At least one person was taken to the hospital. There’s no information about their condition.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.