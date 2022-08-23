Davenport Police were on the scene of an SUV crash shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday at the bridge going over Duck Creek.

In the area of North Fairmount Street and Heatherton Drive, the SUV ended up in the creek on its side.

(photo by Mike Colón)

Officers searched the area for some time. Our Local 4 News crew saw Davenport Police, Iowa State Patrol and Davenport Firefighters at the scene, along with an ambulance crew.

We do not know who was in the SUV or whether anyone was injured. We will remain in contact with police to provide details when they become available.