A heavy police presence remained in the area of Fourth and Harrison streets at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in downtown Davenport.
Davenport Police were near two severely damaged SUVs – a Kia and a Jeep. The Kia crashed into the H & R Block building, 332 N. Harrison St. Glass and debris littered the sidewalk and the street.
Several officers and squad cars remained in the area for some time. Officers at the scene told our Local 4 News crew there were at least two minor injuries from the incident.
We do not know whether anyone has been charged in connection with the incident. Local 4 News will stay in contact with law enforcement to provide details when they become available.