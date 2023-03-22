A heavy police presence remained in the area of Fourth and Harrison streets at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in downtown Davenport.

Davenport Police were near two severely damaged SUVs – a Kia and a Jeep. The Kia crashed into the H & R Block building, 332 N. Harrison St. Glass and debris littered the sidewalk and the street.

There was a heavy police presence in downtown Davenport after an SUV drove into H & R block late Tuesday. (photo by Eric Olsen)

Several officers and squad cars remained in the area for some time. Officers at the scene told our Local 4 News crew there were at least two minor injuries from the incident.

We do not know whether anyone has been charged in connection with the incident. Local 4 News will stay in contact with law enforcement to provide details when they become available.