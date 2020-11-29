SUV crashes into Subway on Saturday night

Police and fire crews were on the scene shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday when an SUV crashed into the Subway at 1789 E. Kimberly Road, Bettendorf.

The building, which workers were boarding up, had significant damage, and a great deal of glass was strewn around the area.

Emergency responders said no one was injured, although two people were inside when the crash happened.

