SUV crashes into Subway on Saturday night

Police and fire crews were on the scene shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday when an SUV crashed into the Subway at 1789 E. Kimberly Road, Bettendorf.

Local 4 News was the only station at the scene.

The building, which workers were boarding up, had significant damage, and a great deal of glass was strewn around the area.

Emergency responders said no one was injured, although two people were inside when the crash happened.

BREAKING NEWS: An SUV has driven into Subway on East Kimberly Road in Bettendorf. A couple people were in the building at the time except there were no injuries. @WHBF the only station at the scene. pic.twitter.com/FFgfZdWOEQ — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) November 29, 2020

Police are at Subway, 1789 Kimberly Rd., Bettendorf, where a car has driven through the side of the building. Local 4 News is the only station at the scene. pic.twitter.com/Cy0UxWIkAL — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) November 29, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.