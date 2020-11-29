SUV crashes into Subway on Saturday night

Police and fire crews were on the scene shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday when an SUV crashed into the Subway at 1789 E. Kimberly Road, Bettendorf.
Local 4 News was the only station at the scene.
The building, which workers were boarding up, had significant damage, and a great deal of glass was strewn around the area.
Emergency responders said no one was injured, although two people were inside when the crash happened.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.