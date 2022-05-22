MOLINE, Ill. (WHBF) — Three pedestrians were injured early Sunday morning when an SUV drove into the bike path on I-74.

According to the Moline Police Department, the SUV entered the bike path from Bettendorf and traveled the entire length of the pathway until it struck the pedestrians just outside the Moline pathway entrance.

All three victims have life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV is in police custody. No names have been released to the public at this time.

The crash is currently under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the police at 309-797-0401.

