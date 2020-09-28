SUV rolls over in Davenport

An SUV rolled over at approximately 4:15 p.m. Monday evening, near the intersection of Utica Ridge Road and E. 53rd Street, in Davenport. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

Police responded to an SUV rollover accident early Monday evening in Davenport.

It happened around 4:15 p.m., near the intersection of Utica Ridge Road and E. 53rd Street.

Local 4’s Photojournalist Mike Colón reported no one was injured.

There is no word yet on the cause of the incident.

