SUV strikes, injures crossing guard early Thursday

A City of Bettendorf crossing guard who was struck by an SUV early Thursday has been transported to University Hospitals, Iowa City.

Shortly before 8 a.m., the SUV struck the guard at the intersection of 18th Street and Lincoln Road near Mark Twain Elementary School, according to a news release from the City of Bettendorf. The 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was headed east on Lincoln Road through the intersection when the collision occurred.

A relative at the scene told our Local 4 News crew the guard, who previously was a teacher, is being transferred to Iowa City.

The crossing guard, who has worked in the vicinity of Mark Twain for more than 25 years, first was transported to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus with “significant injuries,” the release says. The 18-year-old Bettendorf man who was driving the Jeep was was not injured.

Bettendorf Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Sgt. Andrew Champion at 563-344-4471.