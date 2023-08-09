Illinois State Representative Dan Swanson (R-Alpha) is working with local Farm Bureau offices to host a series of Farmland Assessment Seminars around the area on August 21 and 22.

“As a farmer myself, I am well aware of the impact that increased farmland assessments and their effect on property taxes can have on farmers,” said Swanson. “The purpose of these seminars is to help our local farmers get the facts they need to understand this system and what it means for them.”

Swanson and the Farm Bureau will hold four meetings over two days at these times and locations.

Monday August 21, 1 p.m., Spoon River College Community Outreach Center, 2500 E. Jackson in Macomb

Monday August 21, 3 p.m., Warren-Henderson Farm Bureau Office, 1000 N. Main Street, #1 in Monmouth

Tuesday August 22, 8:30 a.m., Knox County Farm Bureau, 180 S. Soangetaha Road in Galesburg

Tuesday August 22, 11 a.m., Lavender Crest Winery, 5401 U.S. 6 in Colona

All owners of farmland and/or farm managers are welcome to attend. Participants don’t have to live in the host county to take part. Brenda Matherly, Director of Local Government Affairs with the Illinois Farm Bureau, will give attendees a better understanding of how farmland assessments are calculated and the long-term impact of these values.

Interested participants can pre-register by calling Rep. Swanson’s office at (309) 334-7474 or their local Farm Bureau. Residents of the 71st District can learn more about the General Assembly and find information about upcoming events on Rep. Swanson’s legislative website.