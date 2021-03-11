Swanson reappointed to Veterans Advisory Council

State Rep. Dan Swanson (R-Alpha) has been reappointed to the Veterans Advisory Council by House Republican Leader Jim Durkin to begin serving his third term on the council.

“Leader Durkin was very gracious to nominate me to continue to represent our caucus on the Veteran’s Advisory Council,” Swanson said in a news release. “Standing strong for our Veterans is critically important to me.”

Before his service in Springfield, Swanson enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard on Aug. 11, 1977, as a 63B generator and wheel vehicle mechanic. He was selected on March 1, 1980, to serve on an active duty tour with the Illinois Army National Guard. He attended Officer Candidate School at the Illinois Military Academy and commissioned a second lieutenant on June 14, 1986. He retired Jan. 31, 2001, after 20 years of active duty and more than three years as a traditional Guardsman.

After watching the soldiers he trained through his military career go to war, he volunteered and was recalled to active duty on July 1, 2007, to serve with the Multi-National Security Transition Command – Iraq; Coalition Army Advisory Training Team, Baghdad, Iraq.

He was assigned as deputy director, Iraqi Army Force Generation. He coordinated and synchronized the recruiting, training, equipping and basing Iraqi Army units with coalition and Iraqi leadership. He completed his tour June 25, 2008, and returned to retirement July 14, 2008. Dan earned the Bronze Star and Combat Action Badge.

On April 3, 2010, Lt. Col. Swanson was recalled to active duty to serve with the Army Sustainment Command (ASC), Rock Island Arsenal. He was assigned as chief, Logistics Synchronization and Integration Cell for the Lead Materiel Integration (LMI) Mission. He led a team of soldiers and civilians, which transitioned the LMI mission to equip the Army from the Pentagon to ASC at cost savings and jobs. He returned to retirement April 2, 2013.

He served as Superintendent, Henry County Veterans Assistance Commission providing financial aid and transportation services to Iowa City, Iowa Veterans Hospital for Henry County Veterans. From Dec. 1 2013, to Nov. 30, 2014, 16 volunteer drivers drove more than 47,000 miles, made 219 trips to Iowa City Veterans Administration Center and transported 667 veterans for medical care. He also provided financial assistance to veterans to assist paying utility, rent and purchase food.

