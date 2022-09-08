State Representative Dan Swanson (R-Alpha) visited the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences on August 30, a magnet school that opened in 1985 and the site of the recent board meeting for the Illinois Leadership Council for Agriculture Education (ILCAE).

Over 2,000 Chicago area students apply for the 180 student openings and are selected through a random lottery. Siblings of enrolled students receive automatic enrollment. All students at the school are FFA members and the senior FFA Officers serve as officers for the entire student body. Many of the teachers are alumni members of the school.

“The Chicago Ag Science High School is the last working farm in the City of Chicago and keeping this open and available to students in urban areas is very important for those who may be interested in an agriculture career,” commented Rep. Dan Swanson, who’s a hog and corn farmer in addition to his political career. “Students focus on one of seven career pathways through their high school experience.”

The Illinois Leadership Council for Agricultural Education (ILCAE) is a volunteer, grassroots agricultural industry group focused on expanding and improving agricultural education programs at all levels. ILCAE is primarily an advocacy group focused on strengthening agricultural education in Illinois and the agricultural industry through accomplishments such as legislation that established the Illinois Committee for Agricultural Education (ICAE) and the Agricultural Education line item within the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) budget.

