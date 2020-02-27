Sweepstakes scam offers millions, Galesburg woman wants you to be aware

A Galesburg woman is sharing her story after a con artist almost swindled her.

He called saying she won a sweepstakes from the Publisher’s Clearing House.

She says, they knew intimate details about her and her family.

They even knew the last time she submitted information to the company’s website.

Fortunately, when they asked for money, she immediately refused.

Galesburg’s Police Chief says, look out for red flags when you get calls.

“If it sounds too good to be true, it is,” says chief Russell Idle. “If people are calling for Amazon gift cards, Iphone cards, it’s always a scam. If someone is calling to give you money, send you money, it’s a scam.”