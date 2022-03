Helping kids in the QCA has never been sweeter.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley are partnering with Hy-Vee for ‘Cookies for a Cause.’ For every purchase of the 20-count Hy-Vee brand chocolate chip cookies, Quad-City stores will donate one dollar to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley.

These donations are crucial to help fund the organization and the children it serves. The fundraiser will run through March 15.

