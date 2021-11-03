Swimmers will take the plunge Saturday for Special Olympics

The Davenport Polar Plunge will include around 50 people taking the plunge Saturday into cold waters to show their support for Special Olympics Iowa athletes.

The Polar Plunge will feature Special Olympics Iowa’s new state-of-the-art mobile plunge unit, which will give participants a new Polar Plunge experience, a news release says.

The Polar Plunge is a signature fundraiser for Special Olympics.

All proceeds from the Polar Plunge will directly benefit Special Olympics Iowa athletes and “unified partners.”

Onsite registration and check-in will be 11:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at Whispering Pine Shelter, Scott County Park.

