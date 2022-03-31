Friends of Off-Road Cycling presents the 13th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede on Sunday, April 10.

Riders will experience closely spaced, tight, and twisty island mountain bike trails. There will not only be rocks and roots but in reflection of the island’s industrial history there also is concrete rubble, bricks, old building foundations, and slag debris throughout the Sylvan Island trails, a news release says.

The Sylvan Island Stampede XIII opens both the 2022 Illinois Homegrown Race Series and the Iowa Mountain Bike Championship Series, the release says.

All proceeds from this event benefit FORC and will be used to purchase materials and tools needed to maintain and improve the nine local off-road bike trails in the Quad Cities Area.

Spectators are welcome.

To keep everyone safe and minimize contact, registration ($25-$30) will be through bikereg.com.

There will be no on-site registration. Number pickup opens at 7:45 a.m. and closes 45 minutes before each race begins. Online registration closes Thursday, April 7.

The racecourse will be laid out and available for pre-riding late Saturday afternoon the day before the event.

A kids’ fun race will be held about 1 p.m. for beginners. The course will be a short loop of nontechnical trail and grass field near the trailhead area. Children ages 9 and younger can participate. There are no restrictions on bike type and. although registration is required, participation is free.

For more information, contact Mandy Griesenbeck, race director, at 563-529-8904 or email racedirector@qcforc.org