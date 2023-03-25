FORC (Friends of Off-Road Cycling) presents the 14th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede.

Riders will experience closely spaced, tight, and twisty island mountain bike trails. There will not only be rocks and roots but also, in reflection of the island’s industrial history, concrete rubble, bricks, old building foundations, and slag debris throughout the Sylvan Island trails.

(contributed photo)

The Sylvan Island Stampede XIV opens both the 2023 Illinois Homegrown Race Series and the Iowa Mountain Bike Championship Series.

All proceeds from the event benefit FORC and will be used to purchase materials and tools needed to maintain and improve the nine local off-road bike trails in the Quad Cities Area.

Spectators are welcome.

To keep everyone safe and minimize contact, registration will here ($25-$30). There will be no on-site registration. Number pick up opens at 7:45 a.m. and closes 45 minutes before each race begins. Online registration closes Friday, March 31, at 6 p.m.

The race course will be laid out and available for pre-riding late Saturday afternoon the day before the event.

The Just for Fun Kids Race will be held around 1:30 p.m. It is for beginners. The course will be a short loop of non-technical trail and grass field near the trailhead area. All kids 9 and younger can participate. There are no restrictions on bike type and, although registration is required, participation is free.

Sylvan Island is rocky, dries quickly, and isn’t prone to rutting when wet, the release. Delays or cancellations will occur only in the event of severe weather. The course may need to be shortened in the event of high river levels and flooding.

For more information, email Mandy Griesenbeck, racedirector@qcforc.org