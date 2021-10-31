Symphony belatedly honors Beethoven’s birthday with Saturday concert

Clinton Symphony Orchestra will honor Beethoven’s 250th birthday anniversary – belatedly – with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Centennial Auditorium at Sterling High School.

The actual birthday anniversary was in 2020, when the orchestra was on hiatus because of the pandemic. The composer’s Seventh Symphony and Third Piano Concerto are on the program.

Guest artist is pianist Marian Lee, a faculty member at St. Ambrose University in Davenport. Lee made her New York City debut at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall as winner of the Artists International Award and has appeared as soloist and with orchestra internationally in Austria, Belgium, Italy, France, Norway, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Poland, Brazil, Byelorussia, Estonia, Hong Kong,and Thailand, as well as in Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center’s Millenium Stage, Seattle’s Benaroya Hall, Moscow’s Tchaikovsky Hall and Rachmaninoff Hall, and the Hermitage Winter Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The 50 musicians of the orchestra are from a wide area of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois, and under the direction of Brian Dollinger. This concert is the second of a six-concert series of the orchestra’s 68th concert season.

In cooperation with Community State Bank, the symphony will provide a charter bus from Clinton, through Fulton and Morrison, to the concert in Sterling. Reservations are required. To make reservations, call 563-219-8084.

All students will be admitted free to the concert, and each student can bring one adult to the concert for half-price. Regular adult admission is $20.

Tickets will be available at the door.