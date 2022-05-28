Two major events are scheduled for the Clinton Symphony Orchestra.

On Saturday, June 4, a major fund-raising event, “A Symphonic Affair,” will be held. On Sunday, June 5, the annual free outdoor Pops Concert will be held on Clinton’s riverfront.

The dual events mark the close of the symphony’s 68th year and the beginning of the 69th season.

The fundraiser returns after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. It is has been an annual social gathering, and provides a significant part of funding for the organization. Held at Rastrelli’s Tuscany Center, the evening will include entertainment, a lavish buffet, auction items donated by area businesses and residents, and announcement of activities for the coming season.

The event is from 6-9 p.m., and admission is by reservation at $50 per person, or $360 for a table of eight. Reservations can be made by telephone at 563-357-4758, by mail to CSO, P.O. Box 116, Clinton IA 52732, or here.

Sunday’s Pops Concert is at 6:30 p.m. in the music shell in Riverview Park, and will feature the 50 musicians of the orchestra led by conductor Brian Dollinger. The music this year will include music from Broadway and motion pictures as well as patriotic tunes.

Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will have activities in the park starting at 5:30 p.m. Rain site for the concert, if needed, is under the U. S. Bank.

Clinton Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1954. Musicians are from a wide area of Eastern Iowa and Northwest Illinois, and the orchestra performs indoor concerts during the season in auditoriums in Clinton, Morrison, and Sterling. Conductor Brian Dollinger is completing his 14th season with the orchestra.

The orchestra seeks additional members for its volunteer board of directors as well as hiring a part-time person for business management. Interested persons may contact board president Bill Zickau at wzickau@mchsi.com, or any member of the board. Clinton Symphony Orchestra Association is a non-profit arts organization.