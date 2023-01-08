The Clinton Symphony Orchestra will perform their annual chamber music concert, “The Music of Friendships,” on Sunday, January 15 at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton.

(clintonsymphony.org)

This year’s concert features a quintet of violists who hail from Dubuque and are regular performers with the Clinton Symphony; a Mozart quartet for piano, violin, viola and cello; and a trio by 20th century Ukrainian composer Vasyl Barvinsky for piano, violin and cello. The viola quintet will present “Three Dances for Five Violas” by Illinois composer Elaine Fine and the “Pie Jesu” movement of the Faure Requiem, arranged for violas by Tracey Rush, one of the performers. The other violists are Jotham Polashek, Ann Duchow, Natalie Delcorps, and Hana Velde.

The Symphony’s regular pianist, Nadia Wirchnianski, is a passionate chamber music player and found the piece by Barvinsky. She will be joined by violinist Asa Church and cellist Avery Kerley. The trio will be joined by Julie Marson, viola, to perform the Mozart quartet. The trio by Barvinsky was composed in 1910 when he was 21 years old. His works are timely because the composer was imprisoned for 10 years by the Soviets, who burned his music in public in 1948. He was able to reconstruct some of his lost works, and many others were rediscovered after his death in 1963.

Admission to the concert is $20 for adults and all students are admitted free of charge. An adult accompanying a student will be admitted for half-price.

For more information, as well as program notes on the music, visit the Symphony’s website. Zion Lutheran Church is located at 439 Third Avenue South in Clinton.