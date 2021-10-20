Syrian-American funk and soul band to perform tonight and Thursday in Davenport shows

The latest visiting artist from Quad City Arts boasts “Syrian Heart. Midwest Soul.”



Bassel & The Supernaturals tells the story of Bassel Almadani’s experience as a first generation Syrian-American using soulful melodies, funk-inspired rhythms, and captivating lyrics regarding love, loss, and the war in Syria. The band will perform tonight at 7 p.m. at the Raccoon Motel (315 E. 2nd St., Davenport), with a $10 admission.

They will give a free informal concert Thursday at 2 p.m. at Wesley United Church of Christ, 400 Iowa Ave., Muscatine, and a Performing Arts Signature Series (PASS) concert Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. PASS events feature complimentary hors d’oeurves, a cash bar, and a Q&A with the artists,. and cost $50 per individual performance.



Deeply inspired by Otis Redding, Bassel & The Supernaturals uses the stage as a vehicle to engage audiences in over 100 different cities across North America. In addition to performing in major festivals, performance halls, concert series, and clubs, the group works closely with organizations on events and residencies that build awareness and empathy for Syrian refugees, according to a Quad City Arts release.

A substantial portion of their proceeds benefit the Karam Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization focused on building a better future for Syria.



Bassel & The Supernaturals has performed in over 300 concerts between 2016-2019 on stages including SXSW, John F. Kennedy Center, Summerfest, and Millennium Park, and supporting internationally touring artists such as Youssou N’Dour, Brother Ali, Aesop Rock, Emancipator, The Dandy Warhols, Sinkane, and many others.



Upon returning from a September 2019 service trip to Istanbul working with displaced Syrians, Bassel & the Supernaturals released their full-length album “Smoke & Mirrors,” whose song “Stepping Back in Time” was featured on Spotify’s official “All Funked Up” playlist. Additionally, the band collaborated with TedX Talks on their music video for “Calculated Love,” a work highlighting Chicago’s resilient youth in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the Quad City Arts’ Visiting Artist Series, visit www.quadcityarts.com/vas.