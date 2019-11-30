System malfunction causes emergency sirens in Bettendorf

The City of Bettendorf is currently experiencing a problem with their computer system causing emergency sirens to go off inadvertently.

Emergency sirens have gone off at least twice Saturday afternoon, but there is no emergency.

Scott Emergency Communication Center has been made aware of this issue and is working to fix the problem.

