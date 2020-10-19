“T.J. Dedeaux-Norris Presents the Estate of Tameka Jenean Norris” exhibition opening at the Figge Art Museum

“T.J. Dedeaux-Norris Presents the Estate of Tameka Jenean Norris” will be opening at the Figge Art Museum on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Dedeaux-Norris is an artist who uses their art practice to explore performative identity. In the exhibition, Dedeaux-Norris honors their recently deceased artistic persona, Tameka Jenean Norris, by mounting a retrospective comprising of the persona’s estate.

Tameka’s entire body of work will be on view, including fabric assemblage paintings, videos, music, photography, soft sculpture, site specific drawings and works on paper.

“Norris’s artwork is a timely and poignant investigation of identity, prejudice, and personal legacy at a time when these concepts are at the forefront of many of our minds,” says the exhibition’s curator and Figge Assistant Registrar, Joshua Johnson. “We are honored to be hosting this exhibition at the Figge and are excited to participate in the conversations these works provoke.”

The artwork will be on view in the third-floor gallery through Jan. 31, 2021.

Visit www.figgeartmuseum.org. for more information.