A Quad Citian was just chosen as Midwest Director of the Year by the national non-profit School Nutrition Association. Coni Dobbels is Director of Food and Nutrition Services for Davenport Community School District and recipient of that prestigious award, and she dropped by Local 4 to talk about the challenges of getting healthy meals to students during the pandemic, good nutrition for kids, helping get unused foods to shelters and more.

For more information on the Davenport Community School District Food and Nutrition Services, click here.