Two of the most well-known marketing and advertising agencies in the Quad Cities are joining forces.

Davenport-based TAG recently closed on its acquisition of Rock Island-based dphilms for an undisclosed price, TAG owner Mike Vondran said.

“We purchased dphilms and its real estate,” he said of the video production and photography services firm at 2227 3rd Ave., Rock Island. “dphilms is an outstanding brand. They have done great work for years. They’ve been a vendor we have used. The opportunity to acquire them made itself available and I jumped at it. Phil does a great job and has a great team.”

Mike Vondran outside of TAG offices at 230 E. 2nd St., Davenport.

Both companies do work around the country — TAG is based at 230 E. 2nd St., Davenport, has been around 32 years and has 31 employees, Vondran said. dphilms started in 1994 and has six employees. TAG is moving two of its staff to Rock Island, and dphilms will continue to operate independently, with all existing staff — including co-owner and director of photography Phil Dingeldein.

“It’s a great, great opportunity for both places,” he said Wednesday. “Nothing’s changing except payroll, basically,” Dingeldein said, noting he has no plans to retire. “I love what I do. I don’t want to retire now. I get to do it all. It’s a great deal all around. It’s a great collaboration,” he said.

Phil Dingeldein at dphilms in downtown Rock Island, 2227 3rd Ave.

TAG is a full-service marketing, communications and ad agency. and Vondran said he’s been friends with Dingeldein for 30 years.

“The demand for high-quality video product has never been stronger,” Vondran said. “This seemed like an opportune time to expand our video and film services. Video has become so much more than broadcast TV. Social media video has just exploded.”

“We needed to increase capacity and this came up at a very good time,” he added. “The dphilms team has always done exceptional work. You can’t beat that. I’m thrilled.”

For more information about TAG, click HERE. For more on dphilms, click HERE.