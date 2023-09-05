Grab your dog and enjoy a fun, family friendly dog walking event on Ben Butterworth Parkway on Saturday, October 7 with the Moline Parks & Recreation Department.

Tails on Trails is a two-mile walk/run along the river on Ben Butterworth Parkway that encourages participants to walk their dogs, enjoy the fall weather and promote Moline’s riverfront trail. Check-in is between 11-11:30 a.m. Participants can go at their own pace, since the event isn’t a race. Dogs must be leashed at all times. Pre-registration is required, and all participants will receive an event t-shirt and dog swag. The rain date is October 8. The event starts at the Ben Butterworth Parkway West Shelter on Old River Drive.

The deadline to register is Monday, September 18 at 3:30 p.m. Call the Moline Parks Office at (309) 524-2424 or click here to register.