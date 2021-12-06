Take a break from baking this year and attend the Holiday Cookie Walk

If you prefer not to bake this holiday season or don’t have the time due to other holiday-related responsibilities, a church in Davenport wants to help.

The Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities is hosting its annual Holiday Cookie Walk Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2930 W. Locust St., across from the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

A variety of holiday cookie favorites, candies and fudge will be sold by the pound (containers will be provided), and mini breads will be available for purchase as well.

The Holiday Cookie Walk begins 10 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. — or until cookies, candies and breads are sold out.

Masks will be required for all volunteers, as well as guests.

Extra masks will be available for those who need them.

Want to enter for a chance to win a free pound of cookies? Comment on the church’s Facebook post with your favorite flavor and share it by Wednesday.