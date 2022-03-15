The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce invites area women to the annual Girls Getaway on Saturday, April 2.

Girls Getaway starts out with a delicious brunch with a complimentary mimosa at the Merrill Hotel (119 W. Mississippi Drive) in their gorgeous grand ballroom.

The Merrill Hotel grand ballroom in downtown Muscatine.

You can enjoy a fabulous style show by The HallTree Boutique and have a chance to win great door prizes from favorite local businesses. Following the morning program, grab your swag bag and head out for a day of shopping in Historic Downtown Muscatine. Participating stores will have special deals and happenings for you, with doors opening at 8 a.m.

Individual tickets are $40, available HERE. If you would like to sign up on a printed form, contact the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, at 100 W. 2nd St., Muscatine. For more information, call 563-263-8895.

Please check muscatine.com and the Downtown Muscatine Facebook page for updates and schedules.