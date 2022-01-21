Take a journey to search for the snow leopard with Davenport Public Library

The Davenport Public Library invites you to search for the snow leopard!

The Snow Leopard Conservancy will share stories and images from photographers and conservationists who have traveled to the high mountains of Asia and encountered the snow leopard, an elusive predator that lives in altitudes of up to 18,000 feet in one of the world’s harshest environments. Learn about these personal experiences through painstaking observation and reflections on what it will take to save this majestic species.

“Searching for the Snow Leopard” is Saturday, January 22, 2:00 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Eastern Avenue Branch, located at 6000 Eastern Avenue, Davenport. Registration is required here. This program is suitable for all ages and will be an in-person and virtual event.

Please observe social distancing and follow local COVID-19 safety recommendations. This program is subject to COVID-19 safety protocol updates. For more information, click here.