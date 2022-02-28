If you could use a “Brain Break,” make plans to come to the Figge Art Museum (225 W. 2nd St., Davenport), Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Davenport Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is hosting a free mental health workshop. called “Brain Break.” It will be led by Rock Island counselor Tiffany Stoner-Harris, Ph.D., who runs Three Daughters Strong Hearts. Participants will then do an interactive art activity, event organizer LaDrina Wilson said Monday.

The national sorority of African-American women is very service-oriented, and wanted to explore the connection between art and mental health, Wilson said.

LaDrina Wilson owns and operates Iman Consulting.

“Everybody has been Zoomed to death,” she said. “I think people have an appetite to come together. We approached the Figge; we know there’s a connection between art and wellness. The Figge does work in local schools and hospitals.”

People with any artistic ability are welcome to attend the workshop, which will be a perfect way for you to express any feelings and emotions, Wilson said. The Delta Sigma Theta chapter (which has 22 Quad Cities members) has hosted annual youth talent shows, before COVID, she said.

The sorority’s Davenport Alumnae Chapter was chartered in 1983. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a private, nonprofit organization whose purpose is to provide assistance and support through established programs in communities throughout the world.

Since its founding in 1913, Delta Sigma Theta has become one of the preeminent service-based sororities, with more than 300,000 members and over 1,000 chartered chapters worldwide.

As a sisterhood comprised primarily of Black, college-educated women, the sorority seriously considers the issues impacting the Black community and boldly confronts the challenges of African-Americans and, hence, all Americans.

Dr. Tiffany Stoner-Harris of Rock Island is a licensed mental health counselor.

Dr. Tiffany Stoner-Harris, Ph.D., is a licensed counselor in both Illinois and Iowa, who’s spent over 20 years working in the mental health field in various capacities and witnessing firsthand the challenges of life that people are faced with, according to her website.

Three Daughters Strong Hearts personal inspiration came from Dr. Stoner-Harris’ most important role in life as a mother of three daughters, which allowed her to engage, observe, and understand the strength of a supportive and caring network.

The Tuesday art activity in Studio 4 (led by museum staff) will focus on a process introduced to the Figge by Jane Gilmor, in her recent exhibition involving art journaling and metal embossing. Participants will spend time reflecting on a place that became important to them during the pandemic – a kitchen, garden, reading nook, or hiking path, Figge education director Melissa Mohr said Monday.

“Really, any place or space that brought them comfort, peace, and feelings of safety during the difficult times brought on by the pandemic,” she said. “After briefly writing and sketching about personal experiences, participants will be guided in creating their designs on metal squares, which they will then emboss, ink, and buff to create a beautiful and lasting visual representation of these memories so they can serve as a reminder of feelings of peace, comfort, and safety.

“We believe that by fostering the creative process in individuals, they will have more tools in their personal tool boxes to help them to heal and to cope with difficult life moments as they arise,” Mohr said. “We also believe that the exploration of creativity in the many forms it takes can build confidence that helps people connect with their own creativity in personally meaningful ways.”

The Tuesday program at the Figge is free, but prior registration is required HERE.