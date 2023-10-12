Bring out the little ghosts, goblins, ghouls and flashlights and explore the nooks and crannies of the Quad City Botanical Center!

The Quad City Botanical Center invites you to the 8th annual Not So Scary Halloween Walk for family fun for all ages as you search for spiders, bats, jack-o-lanterns and toads as you wander down the darkened pathways. Look for the Halloween train in the train garden and make Halloween crafts.

The walk indoors and outdoors, so please dress according to weather and for a walk across the lawn. All kids will receive a bag for treat stops throughout the gardens. The Not So Scary Halloween Walk is October 20, 26 and 28 at the Quad City Botanical Center, located at 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.

