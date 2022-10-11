Little ghouls and ghosts can take a fun walk through the gardens of the Quad City Botanical Center after dark!

The Quad City Botanical Center invites kids of all ages to experience a not-so-scary lighted walk to search for all kinds of creepy-crawlies, bats and jack o’lanterns down the darkened pathways and be on the lookout for the Halloween train. The walk takes place both indoors and outdoors, so dress appropriately for the weather and a walk across the lawn. All children take home a goodie bag after the fun, so leave your trick-or-treat buckets at home.

The Not So Scary Halloween Walk is 6:30-8:00 p.m. the following nights in October:

Friday, October 14

Friday, October 21

Thursday, October 27

Friday, October 28

Special members-only night: Thursday, October 20 – Tickets here.

The Not So Scary Halloween Walk is at the Quad City Botanical Center, located at 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Tickets are required and available here. For more information, click here.