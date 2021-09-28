Take a shot (or two) at consolidated Genesis vaccination site in Davenport

Genesis Health is consolidating COVID and flu vaccinations at a single location in Davenport.

Genesis Health Group will consolidate COVID-19 vaccination and testing and offer seasonal flu vaccination by reservation at a single location beginning Saturday, Oct. 2.

The Lombard building located at 1414 W. Lombard St., Davenport, will better meet community needs at a single location on the Genesis West campus during fall and winter months, according to a Genesis release Tuesday.

The Genesis vaccination site in the former Dick’s Sporting Goods location on Elmore Avenue has closed.

The Lombard Street location has multiple rooms on the first floor for COVID vaccinations. There also is an outdoor awning to protect the drive-through testing lanes from the winter elements.

“Combining vaccinations and testing at this site will help consolidate staff resources and will add convenience for patients,’’ said Beau Dexter, primary care director, Genesis Health Group.

Vaccinations will begin on Saturday, Oct. 2. Drive-through COVID-19 testing will begin on Monday, Oct. 4. With the opening of drive-through testing at the Lombard Street site, the last day for testing at 1520 W. 53rd Street in Davenport will be Sunday, Oct. 3. COVID testing requires a provider order.

Genesis Health Group primary care providers in Iowa and Illinois will also continue to give COVID-19 vaccinations and third doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at their clinics.

Groups eligible for third doses of the Pfizer vaccine include:

Individuals Ages 65 and older;

Ages 18-64 at high risk of severe COVID-19; and

Ages 18-64 whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure puts them at high risk of serious complications from COVID-19. This includes health care workers, teachers and school staffs, day care staff, grocery workers and those in homeless shelters or prisons.

Individuals who had their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior to third dose.

Individuals who received Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in their primary series of vaccinations can only be given the Pfizer vaccine for their third dose.

To learn more about Genesis vaccinations and drive-through testing, visit www.genesishealth.com/coronavirus.