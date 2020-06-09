Take a swing with the Lumberkings

Now you can experience what it’s like to take a swing at the plate as the Clinton Lumberkings introduce the new special promotion Batting Practice at the Ballpark.

Starting Tuesday, June 16, and every Tuesday after that from 6pm to 8pm, the Clinton Lumberkings are letting fans take a few swings at NelsonCorp Field in a batting practice setting.

For $10.00, you get 25 balls pitched by a pitching machine. Fans are encouraged to bring their own equipment. Hats must be worn beneath helmets provided by the Lumberkings and participants must sanitize their hands before using a Lumberking’s bat. Participants are also required to sign a waiver before going on the field.

If someone hits a home run, they get a special prize, like a bobble head, t-shirt, gift card, or game used jersey.

Also, “2 for Tuesdays” featuring $2.00 canned and bottled beverages, along with different food specials each week returns. Fans can enjoy their refreshments in the Picnic Garden area of the ballpark.

Spots for Batting Practice at the Ballpark will be filled on a first-come first-serve basis.

For more information, call (563) 242-0727 extension 1, or send an email here.