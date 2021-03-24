Take a tour of Midwest Pets for Life tonight

Midwest Pets for Life is inviting the community to tour their home in Clinton so they can “spread the word about all of the positive aspects of their mission.”

You can tour the building, ask questions, see adoptable animals and enjoy refreshments from 5-7 p.m. tonight.

Midwest Pets for Life is “dedicated to assisting elderly, disabled, low income pet owners in times of need by offering pet retention programs, services and education” and also have adoptable cats and rehoming services for dogs.

It’s located at 129 4th Avenue South in Clinton.

They recently received a donation of kennels from Kings Harvest in Davenport for an expansion.

For more information visit their website or Facebook page.