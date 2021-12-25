Take a walk in Brayden’s Winter Wonderland

The weather outside may not be too frightful so far this holiday season, but a 12-year-old boy in west Davenport is still finding a way to make celebrating delightful.

For the past eight years, Brayden Mildren has transformed his yard at 915 Idaho Avenue into Brayden’s Winter Wonderland.

Brayden’s display includes more than 70 inflatables, with known characters such as Minions and Snoopy.

New to Brayden’s Winter Wonderland this year are a few inflatables that were originally on display at Henry’s Christmas Yard, Moline, including a 32.9-foot Santa.

2020 was the last year of inflatables for owner and operator Scott Hildebrand, who decided to hand the torch over to Brayden after his dog, Henry — the namesake of the yard — passed away last year.

Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray spoke with Hildebrand at Brayden’s Winter Wonderland earlier this month.

Hildebrand says his holiday decorations are in good hands.

“I came over to visit my big Santa and to visit all my other inflatables,” said Hildebrand. “They’ll be here for a long time.”

Brayden first began setting up the display in October with the help of his father, Bill Mildren.

“He’s the one that controls this yard,” said Hildebrand. “His dad is just his helper.”

Visitors of Brayden’s Winter Wonderland can also expect to see a wreath in memory of Henry, complete with his picture.

Hildebrand says the tribute really means a lot to him.

“When I first saw it earlier, it brought tears to my eyes,” said Hildebrand.

