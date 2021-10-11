Take a walk on the ‘Not-So-Scary’ side

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

Looking for a way to celebrate Halloween without getting too spooked?

The Quad City Botanical Center is hosting its sixth annual Not-So-Scary Halloween Walk, open to all ages free of charge.

Wear your favorite Halloween costume and don’t forget to dress accordingly for the event, which takes place indoors and outdoors.

“Bring your flashlights and explore the nooks and crannies of the Sun Garden — search for spiders, bats, jack-o-lanterns and toads as you wander down the darkened pathways,” said the center in a news release. “Get a glimpse of the Halloween train in our popular train garden. It’s not-so-scary in our gardens, making this event great for all ages. Take home a goodie bag after the fun.”

The Not-So-Scary Halloween walk will run in 30-minute time slots between the hours of 6:30 and 8 p.m. on these dates:

Friday, Oct. 15

Thursday, Oct. 21 – Members Only Night

Friday, Oct. 22

Thursday, Oct. 28

Friday, Oct. 29

Register for a time slot here.

The Quad City Botanical Center is operating in accordance with the state mask mandate that requires guests over the age of 2 to wear a mask while indoors.