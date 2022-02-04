Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley is offering a wild opportunity for those seeking employment.

If you like being around nature, enjoy meeting new people and want to work in a friendly and fast-paced environment, the zoo invites you to join its team!

Some of the positions currently open for hire include:

Train conductor

Receptionist

Carousel operator

Maintenance seasonal staff

Animal department seasonal staff

Admissions office

Gift shop

Concessions

Guest services

Education department

Along with competitive pay, Niabi Zoo team members get other special perks, including:

Free admission and parking

20% discount at gift shop

20% off education programs

Free ride and experience tickets (1 each)

Free attendance to staff-only animal education programming, employee appreciation night and more

“The Niabi Zoo is always interested in hearing from friendly, bright, motivated individuals who want to help us fulfill our mission and provide the best experiences possible to our guests in the upcoming 2022 season,” a news release says. “It takes a lot of different skills to make Niabi work, and each and every one is vital to the zoo’s success! These jobs go fast, so apply now!”

Complete job descriptions and more information on how to apply online is here.

The deadline to apply is Monday, Feb. 7.

Niabi Zoo will be open for the 2022 regular admission season starting in April, but there are plenty of experiences happening there year-round.

Learn more at the zoo’s website and Facebook page.