To get people thinking about their cancer risk, NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative has created the “Passport to Genetic Discovery,” an extension of the girlpARTs Sculpture Project, a community education and awareness program focusing on genetic cancer risk.

Through Dec. 1, torso sculptures will be on display in various Quad City locations alongside important, life-saving information. People can participate by downloading the passport here. Participants will receive visual clues to identify each sculpture at their respective locations. Participants may also choose to participate virtually.

When complete, the passport can be dropped off or mailed to 1614 Second Avenue, Rock Island, IL 61201, or emailed to normaleah@normaleah.org to be entered into a drawing

for local gift cards.

The sculptures made their debut at the Riverssance Festival in Davenport in September. A reception was held on Sept. 21 to celebrate the artists and community leaders who created

these sculptures.

(NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative)

NormaLeah’s mission

Learning about a person’s genetic makeup through counseling and screening can save a life, the release says. Several medical conditions and hundreds of genetic mutations can put people at higher risk for certain diseases.

Two specific genes, BRCA1 and BRCA2, have many variations that can play a role in the development of several cancers including ovarian, pancreatic, colon, uterine, prostate, melanoma, rectal, and breast. Genetic counseling and screening can help people understand how their family history impacts their personal risk of developing cancer. A familial history of cancer can increase an individual’s risk of developing cancer.

One in 78 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year. When caught early, the disease has a 92% five-year survival rate – but only 15% of diagnoses are made at this stage. There is no screening test, and the symptoms are subtle and/or attributed to other health conditions. Anyone born with ovaries is at risk for ovarian cancer (even if they have been removed,) the release says.

NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative

NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative is headquartered in Rock Island. Its mission is to create better futures through early detection education, patient support services, and research funding for ovarian cancer – “the silent killer of women.”

The girlpARTS Sculpture Project

The girlpARTs Sculpture Project is a community education and awareness program that focuses on the genetic relationships between breast, ovarian and other cancers.

This project pairs community leaders and local artists to create three-dimensional works of art (torso sculptures). The sculptures were featured at the Riverssance Art Fair in Davenport before being placed in the community accompanied by critical health information.

This project is designed to provide critical health information in an easily accessible and creative way. The emphasis is on reaching under-served populations, including Hispanic, BIPOC, LGBTQ and others who experience disparities within healthcare.

“Beautifully Broken” by Aimee Ford (contributed photo)

Among the sculptures is “Beautifully Broken,” by artist Aimee Ford, sponsored by Linda Cook – Our Quad Cities News/www.ourquadcities.com

The artist’s statement says: “Women embrace ‘flaws’ – ‘flaws’ we didn’t ask for, we didn’t create, and cannot hide or change. We all have flaws – it’s what makes us, us. This sculpture

embraces brokenness and imitates putting oneself back together in the style of Kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken items with gold, making the object stronger and more beautiful than it has ever been before.”

Ford is no stranger to the impact cancer can have on someone. She has loved ones who were diagnosed with breast, colorectal and prostate cancers — all are linked to ovarian cancer through the BRCA gene. She owns AF Studio in Moline and “makes people more beautiful through her tattoo artwork.”

The sculpture is at AF Studio. For more information, visit www.normaleah.org